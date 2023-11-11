A time to let light shine on dark Trinidad and Tobago

Steve Alvarez -

THE EDITOR: In the Hindu lunar calendar, Divali is celebrated in what is their darkest night. What a message, to choose the moment of most darkness to introduce light. That is how I feel about what must happen in TT at this time of our development.

With more than 500 murders annually, rampant, almost uncontrollable corruption, drugs and guns affecting the lives of citizens in almost every community, and harsh economic challenges, TT is experiencing a very dark time.

It is now that we must take our light to the darkness. Now that we must celebrate our collective spirit of goodness to overcome evil. Now that we must put our political biases aside and embrace a spirit of unity.

This is a time for renewal, a time for love over hate, good over bad, efficiency over ineptitude, and good people coming forward and showing in large numbers that there are more good people than those seeking to destroy our country. Now is the time for hope.

Divali is more than lighting deyas as a symbolic gesture of light over darkness, it is a time when Hindus clean up their homes and open their premises to blessings and good fortune.

This is a time for us in TT to clean up our lives, our homes, our communities, our sects, and our places of congregation, and let the light shine in. Let the divine light illuminate our lives, our businesses, our homes, our places of worship and our country. Let us embrace the light and dispel the darkness of crime, corruption, selfishness and greed.

This is a period of renewal and hope.

Happy Divali, TT.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail