Young meets with EOG officals

Energy Minister Stuart Young (centre) meets with EOG officals at the MEEI head office in Port of Spain. Photo courtesy MEEI -

Energy Minister Stuart Young met with officials of EOG Resources Inc on Wednesday.

In a media release, Young along with permanent secretary Penelope Bradshaw-Niles welcomed EOG chairman Ezra Yacob, executive vice president Michael Donladson, international general manager and vice president Joe Korenek and managing director George Viera to the ministry head office in Port of Spain.

Young updated the officials on the progress of business activities regarding its drilling plan which entails drilling about 20 wells by 2025.

Young expressed his optimism that TT and EOG would continue to collaborate on ongoing projects for the mutual benefit of both parties.

EOG Resources Trinidad Ltd is a local subsidiary of the US-based energy company EOG Resources Inc which is engaged in hydrocarbon exploration.

It holds several concession contracts for the supply of natural gas in TT, accounting for approximately three per cent of the group's global reserves.