Woman found dead near Debe still unidentified

File photo

Days have passed since the police found the body of a woman on the road near Debe, but no one has come forward to identify the body.

The body had multiple chop wounds and was partially covered in a blanket.

The police believe the woman might have been murdered elsewhere and dumped on the lonely road at Hermitage Extension, which is used mainly by gardeners and farmers.

At around 4.30 pm on Tuesday, the police got an anonymous call and went to the area.

The dead woman, who was of mixed descent, had short black curly hair. She was light brown in complexion and was about five feet tall. She wore a black top and leggings and appeared to weigh about 220-240 pounds.

On Friday, the police said there had been no missing-person reports of anyone fitting that description.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region III police including Insp John, Sgt Mohammed and PCs Nelson and Noel visited the scene.

ASP Phillip, Insps Ramlogan and Lewis, and other police of the Southern Division also visited.

Yet again, the police are calling on anyone with information on her identity or the circumstances of her murder to contact the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).

Investigations are ongoing.