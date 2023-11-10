Woman beaten, robbed in San Juan

FILE PHOTO

A 30-year-old Edinburgh woman was beaten and robbed while walking in Petit Bourg, San Juan, on Wednesday night.

The woman told police she was walking along Bushe Street when two men came out of a white vehicle parked near the community centre.

One of the men demanded her cell phone and threatened to shoot her.

The other, then hit her several times in her face and body, causing her to fall. He then grabbed her black side bag containing a Samsung Note 9 cellphone, $250 and a pair of steelpan sticks.

The men then got back into the vehicle and escaped.

The woman was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for treatment.

PC Eastman is continuing inquiries.