Two die in Charlieville fire

A mother and her 14-year-old daughter reportedly died in a fire at their home at Warner Village, in Charlieville, early on Friday.

Reports are the fire started shortly after midnight.

Chaguanas fire officers extinguished the blaze and found the charred remains of two people in the ruins.

They are yet to be identified.

A DMO ordered the bodies removed to the Forensic Science Centre.

The police said DNA testing has to be done to confirm their identities before autopsies can be done.

Investigations are ongoing.