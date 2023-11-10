TSTT CEO apologises for cyber attack

TSTT CEO Lisa Agard

TELECOMMUNICATIONS Services of TT (TSTT) CEO Lisa Agard has apologised to the company's customers for the cyber attack on the company on October 9.

During a virtual investors' call on Friday, Agard said, "Let me take this opportunity to apologise to our customers that their data was stolen by cybercriminals."

She admitted that TSTT could have done better in terms of communicating with the public about the attack shortly after it happened.

"We were so busily focused on identifying the problem, containing it and restoring full capabilituy to serve our customers that we neglected perhaps to communicate effectively with them.

Agard said as TSTT got more information, it did not hesitate to communicate this to the public on October 30 and November 9.

TSTT's international cyber security expert, Check Point Software Technologies, is investigating the attack.

Agard said when that investigation is complete, TSTT will be able to "determine definitively what occurred."

On media reports about people's personal information being leaked, Agard said, "The information currently in the public domain is largely personal identifiable information, which experts have advised us does not pose any rated risk of fraudulent activity to customers."

She added there is no evidence at present to suggest any of TSTT's data was lost in the attack.