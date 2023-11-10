Students learn about Indian culture during workshops

Virender Ramnanan, Kabir Benny and Rodney Kissoon of the group Tri Master Tassa explain to the students of Seereeran Memorial School how to play the drums in the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas. - Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

Along with the nightly cultural activities, the Divali Nagar has become a learning centre for Indian culture during the day with primary and secondary school students participating in cultural and educational activities.

Visham Bhimull of the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) told Newsday, “The children's morning programme began on Sunday with a cultural presentation performed by child stars, and activities for children to do face painting, jewelry making and crafts.”

He said activities continued last Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with Hindi, tassa and Ramleela workshops, as well as storytelling. The instructors teach students Indian culture, the Hindu alphabet, and other traditions.

“We are hopeful these activities provided to the children by the NCIC during Divali Nagar will generate appreciation for Trinidad and Tobago culture (which) is lacking in the education system, and also instill empowerment in TT and wider Caribbean identity through this precious education in language, music, expression, theatre and drama that is exclusive to the identity of our country.”

The guided tours of students accompanied by their teachers take place between 9 am and 2 pm.

Some of the primary schools that visited the nagar are: Seereeram Memorial Vedic Primary, VOS Government Primary and El Socorro North Government Primary. Secondary school students came from Gasparillo Secondary, Mt Hope Secondary, Carapichaima East Secondary, San Fernando East Seconday, Aranjuez North Seconday and Chaguanas South Secondary.

“We are trying to bring our culture to schools across TT,” Bhimull said.

He said the daytime visits average around 2,000 people who visit the shopping areas and food vendors.

“We have averaged 10,000 a night since the beginning, depending on the weather. We expect to triple or quadruple that heading into the final night as we get closer to the end, once the weather allows.”

During the day commercial activities begin from 9 am. Newsday spoke with a visitor to the nagar who felt bringing students for the cultural experience was good for TT.

“I prefer to come during the day. I usually come to see the stands, buy food and enjoy the tour a bit,” said Raffit Rampersad. He was buying masala tea and pakoda at Kashmiri Chaiwala booth, while he waited for the rain to stop to continue his tour.

“I see a lot of students during the day. This is positive for our culture to expand and maintain its roots in the local community.”