St George's College set to honour past students

St George's College students- File Photo by Angelo Marcelle

St George's College is gearing up for its annual Achievement Award ceremony, scheduled for November 16.

A statement on Thursday said the principal, Dr Asha Ramraj-Sookdeo, will present the school's academic report from 2020–2023. The president of the school's alumni association and recipient of the Past Student Award Justin Rampersad will deliver the feature address.

The ceremony will recognise students who excelled in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) in 2021.

Muaaz Esat, who achieved first place in chemistry in the CSEC exams and Brandon Owen, who came first in physics, along with Farah Hosein, who topped food and nutrition at CAPE, will be among the awardees.

In addition to individual achievements, the ceremony will acknowledge three scholarship winners from 2021. Chevron Noel will be recognised for creative and performing studies, Shirvana Bachu for modern studies/humanities, and Nzinga Ifoma for technical studies.

The event is set to take place at the University of Trinidad and Tobago's Valsayn Campus.