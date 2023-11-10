Rowley: Trinidad and Tobago is a model nation

PM Rowley and his wife Sharon Rowley light a deya at Divali celebrations at the Diplomatic centre on Wednesday. -

THE Prime Minister said that unlike many places, Trinidad and Tobago was a "model nation", citing the words of calypsonian Slinger "Mighty Sparrow" Francisco, as he addressed a Divali celebration he hosted at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on Wednesday night.

"I wonder how many places in the entire world today, where the population as a nation of just over a million people, can identify as their own and as their own personal heritage and conduct, what we accept and demonstrate in Trinidad and Tobago?"

By contrast, Dr Rowley lamented that genocide had been a part of human history in every part of the world.

"And it is not peculiar to any particular period of the world."

He said genocide had occurred as recently as World War Two in the 1940s in Europe and elsewhere.

"We thought that was the passing of history. We didn't think that we'd be experiencing it in our lifetime."

Rowley said genocide has taken place in Australia, the Americas, Asia and Europe and during every period of history.

"Groups of human beings from time to time try to separate themselves from other human beings on the grounds of an element of superiority of one kind or another. "That usually leads to the worst of human behaviour."

While genocide has resulted in the formation of nations, its perpetrators have failed on every occasion.

He recalled a calypso sung at TT's Independence in 1962 by calypsonian Slinger "Mighty Sparrow" Francisco

"Sparrow in 1962 said, 'Tell the world, there is a model nation at last.'" The PM declared, "We are a model nation." Guests applauded.

"We are the nation which from the very first day of our existence embraced all."

Hailing the national anthem's call for "every creed and race to find an equal place", he said.

"That is an entitlement to live within these borders. And it is embodied in our Constitution that covers every one of us."

Rowley said Trinidad and Tobago's strength was not feats of individual achievements of wealth or education, but the acceptance that the nation was built out of people of "all different races, creeds, colours and class."

He said, "I'd simply like to ask, every citizen of this dear country, to believe, and accept."

The PM said the country was stronger together, with no part better than any other part."

The Office of the President observed Divali 2023 on Thursday evening by lighting deyas on the east lawn at The President's House.

Lance Cpl S Chotai opened proceedings with a prayer after which Her Excellency Christine Carla Kangaloo lit the first deya.

Staff then joined in to ensure the over 800 deyas were lit.