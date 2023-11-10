Red Force skipper Bravo on Super50 final: We must remain positive

TT Red Force skipper Darren Bravo. FILE PHOTO - Angelo Marcelle

Red Force skipper Darren Bravo wants his troops to maintain their optimism ahead of Saturday’s CG United Super50 Cup final as TT hunt a historic 14th title.

Bravo’s squad extended their unbeaten run of form this season with a six-wicket triumph over Guyana Harpy Eagles in Wednesday’s semi-final one, and chase their second title in three years against Thursday’s day/night winner match between

Barbados Royals and Leeward Islands Volcanoes.

The TT captain lauded his teammates for another job well done against Guyana, and wants them to carry the same momentum into Saturday’s title match.

"It’s important to stay positive,” Bravo said.

“We have been playing extremely good cricket so far. Probably one game away before lifting he trophy but we don’t want to go into it over-confident. We are quietly confident we can go all the way. It is important for us to continue supporting each other as much as possible.”

At Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Wednesday, Bravo scored an unbeaten 53. He is currently the tournament’s top scorer this year with 376 runs.

On his current run of form with the bat, he added, “It’s all good. I’m just trying to take responsibility as captain and trying to lead from the front every time I get the opportunity.”

Fast bowler Terrance Hinds was named player of the match for his first List A four-wicket haul (4/15).

Hinds replaced fellow pacer Shannon Gabriel, who picked up an injury after two overs, against Guyana, and rattled the visitors’ top order by claiming their first four wickets in just three overs.

On Hinds’ timely introduction to the attack, Bravo said, “He’s someone that basically gets the ball to move around a little bit. Shannon went off the field and we wanted him (Shannon) to bowl another over.”

“I thought the wicket had something in it and we relied on Hinds, we know he can move around the ball and stuff like that. So I think today was his day and he was extremely exceptional.”

Looking ahead at Saturday’s final, he added, “(We have to) take it like any other game. It’s important for us to stay grounded and we just need to plan well, focus on our game plan and try to execute as much as possible.”

Hinds thanked his teammates for supporting him throughout their campaign despite him not having “a perfect tournament.” Like his skipper, he remains positive and believes TT can come out on top after last year’s runner-up finish.

Unity in the camp plays an important role, Hinds said.

“I believe Bravo said it in an interview already. Family; we play as one and back each other. We be our brother’s keeper. We play our most of our club cricket here together so we just come here and execute our skills.”

Hinds had two unique celebrations during his four-wicket capture and said they paid tribute to his mother and sister, who passed away during the pandemic.

On his first List A four-wicket haul, he told Cricket West Indies media, “It’s unbelievable right now, especially getting to the final like this, pretty good.”

Saturday’s final bowls off at the Tarouba venue from 1pm. Already eliminated Jamaica Scorpions were defending champions.

Additionally, the trophy match brings an end to mystery spinner Sunil Narine’s domestic 50-over career. Earlier this week, the world renowned bowler retired from international cricket and also confirmed this would be his last year competing in the Super50 Cup.