Penal man found decomposing at home

File photo/Angelo Marcelle

A self-employed Penal man was found decomposing at his home on Wednesday evening.

Police reports said 63-year-old Harrydath Jagdeen of Quinam Road was discovered dead on a mattress in his living room around 6.30 pm by his nephew.

His nephew told police he last saw Jagdeen alive on Sunday around 1 pm at the home.

He reported that he noticed a foul stench coming from his uncle's house but was unable to gain access because the doors were locked.

Peering through a window, he saw Jagdeen's decomposing body on a mattress on the floor of the living room and called the police.

Cpl Subhag and PC Gary visited the scene and forced the door open.

Jagdeen's nephew told police he lived alone and was suffering from an unknown ailment.

The body was removed by undertakers.

PC Gary is continuing inquiries.