NIB certificates of compliance valid for three months

NIBTT Chairman Patrick Ferreira -

The National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIBTT) says from December 1, employers will be able to obtain certificates of compliance valid for three months from the date of issue.

In a release on Thursday, NIBTT chairman Patrick Ferreira said the organisation made the move in response to the repeated requests from the business community to extend the validity period for the certificate.

He said the one-month allocation presented challenges to employers registering with the Office of Procurement Regulator as well as those who frequently tender for jobs.

Ferreira said as a result, “The board of the NIBTT, supported by management, took the decision to extend the validity period for the certificate of compliance as this will bring NIBTT into a more customer-oriented space.”

Executive director Niala Persad-Poliah said NIBTT understood the challenges faced by employers and the three-month certificate will reduce the need to visit the NIBTT on a monthly basis.

Employers wishing to obtain a certificate of compliance from the NIBTT should email a completed NI-200 form to compliancecertificate@nibtt.net