Nalis to host virtual storytelling event

Jayron "Rawkus" Remy - Mark Lyndersay

The National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) is hosting its 15th annual Celebrity Tale-A-Thon, on November 19 at 4 pm.

This virtual event will be broadcast via Nalis’ Facebook page, and YouTube channel and will be aired on TTT on November 20, at 8 pm.

Themed the Celebrity Tale-A-Thon – Folklore Edition, the event will blend entertainment with education, bringing captivating performances to audiences both young and old, a media release said.

The lineup includes Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, principal medical officer, and media personalities including, Lisa Wickham, Seigonie Mohammed, Akash Samaroo, Wendell Bompart, Kimberly De Souza, DJ Rawkus, DJ Dani, and comedian Kwame Weekes.

The event also offers a diverse programme that includes a craft session with Gia-Marie Holder, library assistant I at Nalis, and a performance by Belmont Freetown Cultural Arts and Folk Performers, the release said.

Viewers can engage in fun activities throughout the programme, and can win hampers courtesy of Nestle and Brydens.

Celebrity Tale-A-Thon is dedicated to fostering a love for reading, promoting listening, vocabulary, comprehension skills, and the oral tradition. The 2023 edition is sponsored by NGC, Eastern Credit Union and Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance Company Ltd.

For more info: facebook.com/NALISTT.