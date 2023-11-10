Mental health just as important as physical health

Dr Joel David Teelucksingh - TEELUCKSINGH'S TWITTER PAGE

EMPHASISING the importance of mental and physical health, diabetes specialist and endocrinologist, Dr Joel David Teelucksingh called for a holistic approach in the education system for the overall health benefits for students and staffers.

“A healthy body supports a healthy mind and vice versa. It is important that we, as educators, prioritise and model this balance for our students,” Teelucksingh said.

“A holistic approach to health means that nurturing one aspect is going to impact the other. Ensure you eat well like a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, peas and beans, low fat, and low salt. Ensure that you get enough exercise.”

On Wednesday, Teelucksingh gave the feature address at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts at Todd Street in San Fernando, where the Presbyterian primary schools’ board of education (PPSBE) held its Teachers’ Convention.

This year’s theme is Every Mind Matters.

Teelucksingh said the most precious resource in schools is the minds of the students, as they are the future of the world. Citing the theme, he said it means that people must recognise and appreciate the uniqueness of each child.

On the importance of mental health, he emphasised that an environment must be created where every student feels safe to express their feelings and concerns.

He added, “If there is one thing to remember from this convention, it is that we must remove the stigma attached to mental health.”

He questioned the number of schools with wellness programmes, stress management workshops, mindfulness sessions and access to counseling services. He said all these are essential tools in the armamentarium to ensure a boost in mental health.

Teelucksingh called for stress management techniques like mindfulness, deep breathing, and yoga to be incorporated into the curriculum at all education levels.

“As educators, you lead by example. Prioritising your health sends a powerful message to your students, and integrating health topics into the curriculum will involve parents,” he said.

Teelucksingh referred to the US TV series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, saying the character Fred Rogers reminded people that anything that is human is mentionable and anything that is mentionable can be manageable.

“When we talk about our feelings, they become less overwhelming, less upsetting, less scary,” Teelucksingh said.

He said many people are battling the “silent pandemics” of depression, anxiety, and stress, which are very common among students and staffers.

Recognising the signs and symptoms is the first step in providing timely support. These include sleeping problems, reduced appetite and, losing zeal to go to work, feeling helpless and worthless.

“These dark thoughts flood our minds and sometimes, unfortunately, even suicide thoughts,” he added.

He said mental health is influenced by genetics and environmental factors. The interplay between genes and life experiences shapes people’s mental well-being.

Teelucksingh added that the covid19 pandemic also presented unique challenges with a faltering learning environment, lockdowns, illness and deaths.

Burnourns, he said, can result from prolonged stress, excessive workloads, and a lack of self-care.

He called on teachers and principals to prioritise self-care.

“Ensure there is time for relaxation, hobbies and spending time with loved ones. School administrators and colleagues should create a supportive environment where teachers can openly discuss their challenges,” Teelucksingh said.

‘Let us help our teachers to manage their workload efficiently, set realistic goals and prioritise tasks. Let us foster a sense of collaboration and teamwork among teachers.”

Teelucksingh suggested that the Education Ministry and the Presbyterian board must offer professional development and training opportunities to help teachers remain engaged and inspired.

He warned that a stagnant career contributes to burnout.

Teelucksingh referred to teachers as the architects of dreams, the sources of knowledge, mentors, guides, and role models.

The greatest of all teachers was Jesus because he had such a diverse array of styles and strategies. He said Jesus was called a teacher more than 70 times in the bible.

Teelucksingh told the teachers that if they wanted to learn how to make every mind matter, they should revise the gospels in the bible.

He quoted German-born physicist Albert Einstein, who said to educate is not only about learning facts but training the mind to think.

Teelucksingh said people must acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of all students, teachers, schools, and principals because positive reinforcement boosts self-esteem and motivation.

Also attending were the moderator of the Synod of the Presbyterian Church of TT (PCTT), Rev Daniel Chance, its general secretary Terrence Warde, former moderator Rev Brenda Bullock, and PPSBE chairman Vickram Ramlal.

TT Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) president Martin Lum Kin and director of school supervision and management at the Education Ministry, Aaron Ramrattan, also attended.

Lum Kin gave remarks saying he renewed TTUTA’s commitment to collaborating and working with the board in moving forward and bringing the education sector to where it should be.

“I believe that both organistions have the best interest of the education of TT,” he said.

He added, “In the past, we have not always seen eye to eye, and TTUTA stands committed and ready to defend the rights of our members, you, the educators of TT. Although we will collaborate, there will be times we have to stand ground for our members.”

He said he hoped the convention would give members a sense of renewal and revitalisation to do the tasks of educators.

Lum Kin thanked the teachers for their yeoman service to the school and the country.

Ramrattan gave remarks on behalf of the ministry.