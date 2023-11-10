Man’s decomposing body found in Chaguanas

File photo/David Reid

The police found the decomposing body of a man in Chaguanas on Thursday morning.

The police got a tip-off and went to a bushy area near Woodford Lodge and found the body.

The police did not give a description of the deceased.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region III, police visited the scene and gathered information.

Anyone with information on the identity or circumstances of the death can call the Chaguanas police station at 665- 5271 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.