Man shot, wounded in parked truck opposite Claxton Bay cemetery

File photo -

A man was shot and wounded opposite the Claxton Bay cemetery before dawn on Thursday.

The victim, Jeremiah Reece, 24, was at the San Fernando General Hospital up to Thursday afternoon.

The police said at around 3.20 am, he was asleep in a white Isuzu truck that was parked in the driveway of a mini-mart on the Southern Main Road, opposite the cemetery.

He was awakened by gunshots while in the driver's seat and felt several burning sensations.

A man believed to be the shooter ran along the road. He was wearing camouflage clothing as well as a mask.

Central Division police were called in, and first responders PCs Sarran and Ramsankar responded and found the victim with gunshot wounds to his hands, right side torso, and left foot.

Central Division Task Force police and Couva CID recovered several spent shells of 5.56 mm and 9 mm at the scene.

The truck bore several bullet holes in the driver's door.

WPC Carter-Sammy is leading investigations.