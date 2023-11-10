Hindu Society celebrates Divali in Scarborough

The Tobago Hindu Society has began its Divali celebrations for 2023.

Speaking with Tobago Newsday on Wednesday, president of the Tobago Hindu Society (THS) Pulwaty Beepath said following a small function last weekend featuring prayers, Indian cultural dancing and singing, and other activities, celebrations will continue on the holiday on Sunday at her residence in Scarborough.

Beepath said, “Divali is really the festival of lights. During Divali, the Hindus prepare just like how the Christians prepare for Christmas – they would make sure they clean their house and prepare everything.”

For the actual holiday on November 12, she said meals would be prepared for distribution.

As members of the society continue to worship at her residence, she provided an update on the island’s first Hindu temple.

“Right now, we’re waiting to tie up the floor. The structure is already up and we’re waiting to cast the floor. We are waiting on the builder in Trinidad – so after the Divali, before the end of the month we should be completing the structure below.”

The Tobago Hindu Society has been in existence since 1992.

In October 2014, the society received a deed for four lots of land in Signal Hill from then chief secretary Orville London. The land, located opposite the Scarborough General Hospital, is the site of the temple.