Carapichaima West, Speyside score big in zonal intercol quarters

San Juan Secondary players celebrate one of the eight goals they scored against El Dorado West Secondary on Thursday in intercol action at the San Juan Secondary school ground. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB - ROGER JACOB

Carapichaima West Secondary and Speyside Secondary were among the big winners as zonal quarter-final action in the Coca-Cola Boys intercol competition kicked off across TT on Thursday.

In the Central zone, Carapichaima West ran up the scoreline against Couva East Secondary in their encounter at the latter school's compound, storming away with a massive 12-0 win. Jaydon Bartholomew scored a beaver-trick for Carapichaima West, with striker Supreme Outar living up to his name with a lovely hat-trick.

Also in the Central zone, Carapichaima East Secondary, who were stripped of last season's Central intercol crown after the use of an ineligible player, blanked Presentation College (Chaguanas) by a 3-0 margin. Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School emerged as the other quarter-final winner in Central as they won their game by default against ASJA Boys College. Chaguanas North Secondary received a bye through to the semi-finals.

In a double-header at the Block Rock recreation ground in Tobago, Speyside and Bishop's High School romped to the zonal semi-finals with huge wins. The two schools represented the island in the 2023 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division season and they flexed their collective muscles as Speyside thumped Goodwood Secondary 10-0 and Bishop's romped to an 8-0 win over Pentecostal Light and Life.

In the South zone, powerhouse school Naparima College showed no mercy to Ste Madeleine Secondary as they got a facile 5-0 win at Lewis Street in San Fernando. Both Jaron Pascall and Tevin Pantor scored a pair of goals for Naparima.

In South's other quarter-final match up on Thursday, Pleasantville Secondary, who have been relegated from the premier division after a rough 2023 league campaign, defeated Moruga Secondary by a 3-1 margin. Kelon Williams scored a double to power Pleasantville to victory.

In the East zone, the premier division trio of Arima North Secondary, San Juan North Secondary, Trinity College East, as well as zonal championship division winners St Augustine Secondary progressed to the semis.

Trinity East central defender Nicholas Whiteman scored a first-half double to cancel out an early item from Valencia Secondary's Kyle Lacroix as the former school got a big 5-1 win. Trinity East, last year's East zone intercol champions, will meet Arima in Wednesday's semi-final. Arima got a 3-1 win in their quarter-final match up against Holy Cross College, with Tyrell Stapleton, Ability Hazel and Stephano Christopher finding the back of the net.

St Augustine and San Juan will meet in the East's other semi, after getting 2-0 and 8-0 wins in their respective quarter-finals against El Dorado East and El Dorado West Secondary. Nathan Quashie, Jaheem Danclar and TT youth midfielder Lindell Sween all scored twice as San Juan hammered El Dorado West in Bourg Mulatresse, San Juan.

Intercol action will continue on Friday with matches in three zones.