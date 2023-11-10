BATCE raises funds for educational tour

Bishop Anstey High School East and Trinity College East (BATCE) students during a performance of the Taming of the Shrew by William Shakespeare put on by the school in March. -

Exposure to different cultural experiences give people insights into the diversity of languages, art, music, cuisine, and traditions, laying the foundation for global citizenry.

From March 2-April 4, 2024 approximately 30 students of Bishop Anstey High School East and Trinity College East (BATCE) will get an opportunity to experience some cultural aspects of the UK and France when they go on an educational tour to take part in workshops and visit some of those countries' popular sites.

Literature teacher and dean of sixth form Janieka Tudor Baptiste told Newsday the purpose of the tour is to give students the exposure to new cultural experiences and to view some of what they have learnt in school from a new contextual lens.

"For the students who study Shakespeare, they will have real learning experiences at Shakespeare's Birthplace Trust, walking the streets he would have walked, being part of the whole Working with Shakespeare Words workshop."

They will also visit Eiffel Tower, Disneyland Paris Theme Park, and do a River Seine boat cruise, among other things.

She said to help offset some of the costs to parents and guardians the school will be hosting two major fundraisers – a neon glow fest and a Christmas market.

The glow fest is a costume-theme party that takes place on November 13, at BATCE's compound in Trincity.

"We have asked students to make costumes that are environmentally-friendly and sustainable using recycled material. There will be prizes for the most innovative costumes."

The event will feature two parties – a junior party for forms one to three students, from 12-6 pm, and a senior party from 6 pm for student of forms four to six.

"This is a Ministry of Education-approved event and students from all secondary schools are invited."

The Christmas market, she said, will be held on the school's compound from December 15-17, from 1-9 pm.

"It's a BATCE-hosted event intended to be a one-stop shop. There will be over 100 vendors selling things like plants, clothing, foodstuff, jewellery, beauty products etc. There will be a kids corner and entertainment from parang bands, BATCE Steel. the Trinidad and Tobago Police Band."

Tudor Baptiste said the group was scheduled to do the tour in 2020, but was forced to cancel because of the covid19 pandemic.

Prior to that, the school had taken students on a 12-day tour to the US in 2018, when they visited the American Shakespeare Centre in Staunton, Virginia.

"We do these tours whenever the opportunity comes up. As an educator, I always champion opportunities like these because I think it is important for students to have experiences like these.

"A lot goes into the planning and implementing and parents and guardians are making a lot of sacrifices to afford to send their children, but it's worth it. These experiences could revolutionise a child's life."

For info: e-mail batcetours@gmail.com, 640-8685, or follow @batcetours on Instagram.