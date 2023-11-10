Anjely Rajkumar weaving cultural heritage through melodies

Anjely Rajkumar -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

In the realm of music, where melodies hold the power to transcend boundaries and unite hearts, Anjely Rajkumar stands as a prodigy whose voice resonates with the rich heritage of Trinidad and Tobago.

Born and raised in a traditional Hindu household, Rajkumar’s love for Indian culture and passion for singing were nurtured from an early age.

Her paternal grandfather, the late Narine Rajkumar, introduced her to bhajans. As a child, she would sing alongside him while he played the basuri (flute) and the harmonium. That created an early affinity for music that would shape her destiny.

The young Rajkumar began singing at the Warren Road Shiv Mandir, under the mentorship of Madho Mohan who gave free lessons at the mandir.

Recognising her talent, her parents enrolled her in Hindi and music classes at the Sansthaan.

“Being there, I learnt various raagas and the Hindi language to ensure proper pronunciation,” Rajkumar said. She gives full credit to her teachers, Dr Varsha and Varuna Parsan for her training.

She also enrolled in vocal classes at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-operation under the tutelage of Dr Nagesar Lal Karn. She still receives training at the institute under Dr Kamala Dhyani. She is a student at the Upper Level Educational Institute where she is studying sociology, entrepreneurship, management of business and Caribbean Studies at Advanced Levels. At the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), she obtained six grade ones and two grade twos at the Saraswati Girls’ Hindu College.

For Rajkumar, her parents, Madho and Kavita Rajkumar, are her pillars of strength. Their unwavering encouragement and support have been the driving force behind her music career. “They have supported my music career since inception and they continue to do so.”

Rajkumar has had notable singing achievements through the years. Her entry into competitions led to her winning the Raag Singing competition put on by the Bharatiya Vidya Sansthaan in 2015, with a Bandish in Raag Bilawal.

While attending Munroe Road Hindu School, she and her younger sister, Shanta, represented the school in the Balvikaas competition hosted by the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha. Under the guidance Khemchand Mungalsingh, they placed second in 2016, and first in 2017 in the local classical category with their performance of the thumri, Anjani Kumar, made popular by the late Jameer Hosein, a local classical singer.

Her rendition of that song also saw her take first place in 2019 at the Mere Desh Competition hosted by Praimsingh’s Pooja Bhavan.

While at Saraswati Girls’ Hindu College, Rajkumar competed in the Secondary Schools’ Sanskritic Sangam in 2019 and 2021, winning first place in the Local Classical Singing category twice. In the same category, she again sang Anjani Kumar (in 2019) and Nanda Kumar (in 2021), a thumri made popular by local classical singer Haniff Mohammed.

“I would like to say special thanks to Dilip Denesh Maharaj for giving the youths the opportunity to have healthy competition amongst the secondary schools of the country,” she said.

In 2022, Rajkumar made it to the finals of the Youth Champ Competition organised by the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) and the Independence Classical Singing Competition held by Neeleeji Entertainment. That year she placed third in the Children of Mastana competition with her rendition of Bahut Pyar Karte Hai, originally sung by Anuradha Paudwal, an Indian playback singer who works predominantly in Hindi cinema.

In 2023, she was second in the Independence Classical Singing Competition held by Neeleeji Entertainment. On November 19, she will represent the Upper Level Educational Institute in the Secondary Schools’ Sanskritik Sangam in the Local classical, Saashtriya sangeet vocal senior, and Individual vocal senior categories.

Asked how her Indian heritage and Hinduism influenced her music and the themes she chooses for her songs, she replied, “The teachings of my heritage and Hinduism, have been inculcated and imparted to me from birth. My parents and grandparents saw it fit to impart the teaching of their customs, norms and traditions. I have attended a denominational school from preschool to secondary school, where we took part in school competitions such as Baal Vikas and Secondary Schools’ Sanskritik Sangam where various themes of Hindu artforms are judged. Therefore, my themes are chosen to commemorate the events I perform at – weddings, barahee, funerals and any Hindu festival.”

What does she believe is the role of music in promoting and preserving Indian culture and Hinduism, both in Trinidad and Tobago and globally?

“Music is the lifeblood of Indian culture and Hinduism that has withstood the test of time regardless of indentureship and colonialisation. Music has given practitioners of sanatan dharma a sense of strength, identity and unbounding faith in God for a better tomorrow and generation!”

As a young female artist promoting Indian culture, Rajkumar noted that she faced her fair share of challenges.

“I also sing local classical and since it is a male-dominated industry, I am mostly overlooked because of my age and that makes it hard to make a name for myself as my family is not from a well-known musical background.

"In general, the music industry is based on nepotism and there is a lot of young artists that find it hard to showcase their amazing talent.”

Another challenge she faces is acquiring the lyrics for local classical songs, as some veterans tend to withhold their knowledge. However, she acknowledges and expresses her gratitude to those individuals who have helped her in obtaining these lyrics. Special thanks are extended to Nirmala Sesnarayan, Rukminee Beepath, Karishma Dhowtal, Bodram Holass, Ravi Jagroop, Yovindra Bridglal and Madan Maccon. “I am nothing without my musicians. It is very hard to find such supportive musicians that guide me and I am grateful to them. I would also like to thank Pundit Shiva Basdeo, Khemchand Mungalsingh, Akash Daniel, Prem Kisson, Narindra Ramdula, Abhijeet Anchortassoo, Victoria Maharaj, Kailash Dookran and Nari Jagroop.”

At 18, Rajkumar manages a delicate balance between her music career, personal life, and education.

“I have been singing since the age of five and over the years I have learnt to balance it all. It is a sacrifice to make but I do it because of my love for singing. There have been times when I go to perform and reach home at late hours and then have to complete schoolwork for the next day. I do not let music and performing affect my academics as I am a constant honour roll student and I always ensure that my grades are kept up.”

With a strong commitment to her craft, Rajkumar aspires to continue expanding her horizons, exploring opportunities for recordings, and projects down the line. As of now, her focus is on completing her CAPE unit 2 exams.

What's her advice to other young artistes?

“I would advise young artists to have a basic understanding of Indian music which involves the learning of raagas and taals. Also, young artists should learn Hindi as proper pronunciation is very important. While being in the music industry, never compromise your integrity and never neglect your education. Always be humble and keep positive.”

Rajkumar also thanks God, her parents, her dedicated musicians, and all those who have supported her on her musical journey.

For Divali, she will perform on the last night of the Divali Nagar, hosted by the NCIC, on November 11.

Her message for Divali:

“Let the peace and divinity inside you radiate throughout the nation. Happy Divali to one and all. May Maataa Lakshmi bless you with health, wealth and prosperity.”