2 held in Freeport after cops find ammo, drugs, police items

Freeport find - Photo courtesy TTPS

Central Division police arrested two men after finding ammunition, drugs and other items, marked with the word “police,” in anti-crime exercises on Thursday.

A police statement on Friday said having obtained warrants, the police searched houses at Tanteak Road, Carlsen Field, Gosine Street, Bank Village, Lions Drive, Orange Field Road, and Calcutta No 4 in Freeport.

In a house at Nelson Road, Freeport, they found 13.8 grammes of cocaine, 473 grammes of marijuana, ten rounds of 5.56 ammunition and several items with police insignia.

They seized the items and arrested the two occupants of the house. The suspects, 32 and 37, were assisting police with further investigations.

Snr Supt Simon, Supt Gyan, Supt Montrichard, ASP Ablacksingh, and Insps Sylvan, and Estrada, co-ordinated the exercise, which Sgt Harriot and Cpl Motiram supervised.

It also included members of the K9 Unit, Freeport, CID, and the process department.

Enquiries are continuing.