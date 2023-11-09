Where are all the benches?

PTSC's City Gate Terminal - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I was at City Gate in Port of Spain a few weeks ago, waiting on a bus and was shocked to see that there were very few benches available for the travelling public to sit on.

I could understand if many of the benches were removed within the pandemic period in order to encourage social distancing or to limit “other” people accessing them or messing on them.

However, now that we are back to normalcy, many more benches should be available for the thousands of people who use the bus terminal on a regular basis. Of course, the security guards should ensure that the socially displaced persons do not sleep on them at any time. We have numerous senior citizens who travel regularly as well as schoolchildren, the differently abled and pregnant women and it can be tiring waiting on a bus at times. To the PTSC and the Minister of Works and Transport, can you kindly provide benches for the travelling public to use please? Also, while you are doing that, could you kindly upgrade all of the toilets as well too please?

JEANIE ALI

Port of Spain