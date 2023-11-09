TT Cricket Board honours Narine at Red Force vs Harpy Eagles semi-final

Sunil Narine, right, is presented with a commemorative plaque from the TT Cricket Board by first vice-president Arjoon Ramlal at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Wednesday. - courtesy TTCB

SPINNER Sunil Narine, who announced his retirement from international and national cricket last weekend, was honoured by the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) on Wednesday.

Narine was officially honoured by the TTCB with the presentation of a commemorative plaque before the CG United Super50 semi-final between the TT Red Force and Guyana Harpy Eagles at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. TTCB vice-president Arjoon Ramlal presented Bassarath with the plaque.

TTCB president Azim Bassarath said he was pleased to hear that Red Force were hoping to win the CG United Super50 Cup as a perfect send-off for Narine who will be wearing the red, white and black for the final time.

Narine, a T20 World Cup winner with West Indies, was often rated as one of the best bowlers in the world.

Narine, an Arima native, was commended for his illustrious contribution to TT and West Indies cricket by Bassarath, who is also vice-president of Cricket West Indies.

“We wish to express our appreciation for the great accomplishments of Sunil now that he has made a decision to end his international career which must be respected,” said Bassarath.

Bassarath said Narine represented all the great qualities worthy of emulation by cricketers who want to aspire to the highest levels.

“Sunil was the first at training and practice, and the last to leave because he took his profession seriously, and his undoubted commitment and dedication is a lesson for youngsters,” Bassarath said.

He said Narine has entertained cricket fans all around the world and is one of the most sought after T20 franchise cricketers.

“The TTCB is proud of the great heights Sunil has achieved since his early start in inter-zone cricket, then for the national team, and ultimately representing the West Indies in Test, ODI and T20I matches,” Bassarath said.