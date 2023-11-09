Trade minister opens Trinidad and Tobago's booth in China

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon showcases products from the Trinidad and Tobago Fine Cocoa Company to officials at the 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai, China. - Joey Bartlett

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon opened TT's booth at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China on Monday.

In a statement on Tuesday from the launch of the TT Pavilion, Gopee-Scoon said TT has a long and fruitful relationship with China. She said the country was the first in the English-speaking Caribbean to sign the Belt and Road Initiative in 2018 – a partnership that saw the development of the 144-acre Phoenix Park Industrial Estate.

Gopee-Scoon said the success of the project was a reflection of the dynamic investment climate, stable political environment, highly skilled workforce, attractive incentives and security and reliability required for strategic international partnerships.

"TT presence at CIIE demonstrates our commitment to finding advantageous opportunities for local businesses to grow beyond our shores," she said.

CIIE, which was first launched in 2018, welcomed guests from more than 150 countries, regions, and international organisations this year. TT has participated in the event since its inception.

Local businesses featured at the CIIE Pavilion this year are Angostura Ltd, Trinidad and Tobago Fine Cocoa Company, Chief Brand Products and Karibbean Flavours, Twigs Natural and indigenous confectioneries from Tobago.