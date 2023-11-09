Liam Carrington breaks Dylan Carter's 12-year swim record

TT junior swimmer Liam Carrington -

Trinidad and Tobago junior swimmer Liam Carrington splashed his way into the record books, breaking Dylan Carter's boys' 13-14 national record in the 100-metre backstroke event last weekend.

Carrington, swimming at the 2023 Florida High School Swimming and Diving State Championships last weekend, erased Carter's mark of 58.70 seconds held since 2011. Carrington's time of 57.60 earned him fourth place overall in the event.

The former Presentation College, San Fernando student is now attending The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida.

Carrington is one of TT's most promising swimmers. At the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation meet in El Salvador in August, he copped six gold, one silver and three bronze medals which included one CCCAN and three national records.

Prior to the CCCAN meet, Carrington broke two junior records at the National Age Group Short Course Championships in July. In the boys 13-14 age group, he broke the 800m freestyle TT record held by Nikoli Blackman since 2019 and erased Joshua Romany's record in the 100m freestyle held since 2010.