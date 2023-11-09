Kaveesh The Band forges historic collaborations in India

Kaveesh The Band: Shiva Manick, left, Rajesh Kalloo, Rajiv Ramlogan, Stephen Yen Chong, Narendra Maharaj and Kaveesh Maharaj with guitar. The band’s music is a fusion of spiritual, Indo-fusion, and world contemporary music. - Photo courtesy Kaveesh The Band

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Singer and musician Kaveesh Maharaj has been immersed in music since the tender age of two-and-a-half. Over the years, his music has taken him on a remarkable path, where he seamlessly blends Eastern and Western influences to create a unique sound that resonates with audiences both locally and internationally.

The talented performer, 36, is also an English literature teacher at Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College, Southern Main Road – a role that he believes enriches his artistic endeavours.

During his childhood, Maharaj was raised in satsang, a gathering where religious songs are sung collectively. As he matured, he ventured further into the realm of spirituality, consistently weaving together diverse cultures, religions, and beliefs. He found a unifying common ground in his music. “My music is my prayer and my music is my spirituality,” Maharaj told Newsday.

Maharaj’s musical production has been a fusion of training in Trinidad and India. In Trinidad, he received guidance from Shivanand Maharaj, a versatile violinist renowned for his expertise in Indian classical music. His mentorship also extended to Dr Ruby Malik, further enriching his musical foundation.

At 27, Maharaj embarked on a pivotal journey to India where he enrolled at the AR Rahman Foundation’s music school, known as the KM Music Conservatory in Chennai. The prestigious school, established in 2008, is a pioneering institution that offers world-class higher education in music and film. Maharaj made history as the first West Indian artiste to be trained there, he said.

In 2015, Kaveesh The Band was born from Maharaj's aspiration to assemble a collective of musicians who could harmoniously blend Eastern and Western musical elements. His vision was to create a bridge connecting Trinidad and Tobago’s cultural diversity.

Based in Couva, the band's music is a fusion of spiritual, Indo-fusion, and world contemporary music. Members include Rajesh Kalloo on bass, Rajiv Ramlogan – keyboards, Shiva Manick – tabla and percussion, Narendra Maharaj – bansuri (Indian flute) and saxophone, Stephen Yen Chong – drums, Ravi Maharaj, who has played and produced music for the band since its inception, and Randy Subrath, head sound engineer.

Recently, the band accomplished a significant milestone by collaborating with the Bollywood playback legend, Alka Yagnik, on an original song titled Tu Mujhe Mile (translated as When You Met Me).

Maharaj said, “The video was shot at iconic locations in Trinidad (such as (NAPA, Mille Fleurs and the Botanical Gardens) to show our country’s beauty, and co-stars the mesmerising Dianne Deonarine from TT.”

The song was unveiled in London in April, through JA Productions from the UK.

“England was chosen because India, England and Trinidad form a triangle and it therefore encompasses the entire world – a triangular approach.”

The collaboration was the result of Maharaj’s extensive training in India, where his work garnered recognition and admiration. When the opportunity to collaborate with Yagnik arose, he eagerly embraced it to represent TT and strengthen cultural ties with India.

"We feel extremely honoured that an artist of Alka’s stature has acknowledged my voice and our band’s music. We eagerly anticipate numerous future collaborations. We are also incredibly thrilled. Alka Yagnik is an artist we all have cherished since our childhood, particularly during the ‘90s. With thousands of recorded songs and her long-standing vocal dominance in the Bollywood industry, she is undeniably a pillar of the Bollywood community. She is the Guinness World Record Holder for the most online streams in the world."

Maharaj started working on the musical elements here and continued the rest in India at Yagnik’s studio. There, he also did a collaboration with Anup Jalota, a renowned Indian singer, musician, and actor, celebrated for his significant influence on the bhajan genre within Indian music circles. He is affectionately referred to as the "Bhajan Samraat" (Emperor of Bhajans). In recognition of his exceptional contributions, he was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2012.

Titled Prabhu Morey, this particular song was launched by India’s Zee Music Company in August 2023 and is the creation of young, renowned composers from Mumbai, Karan and Lakhan. Co-produced by Ravi Maharaj and Kaveesh The Band, the release marks a significant milestone, as Maharaj is officially the first West Indian artist to collaborate with this prominent Indian music label.

“Because of Karan and Lakhan, we got the opportunity to do these songs and I am thankful and extremely grateful to them and look forward to many collaborations with them. They have been young and successful composers working with acts like Shaan, Sonu Nigam and many others.”

Maharaj described the experience of working with Yagnik and Jalota as “euphoric,” reflecting the deep sense of accomplishment and joy that their collaborations brought.

While Kaveesh The Band's music has been embraced internationally, Maharaj expressed disappointment regarding the local media’s response and the limited airplay his songs have received in Trinidad. However, he remains optimistic and committed to producing music that represents TT.

His music continues to open doors for international performances, with increasing requests from around the world. However, he emphasises the need to find the right promoter to navigate these opportunities effectively.

As Divali approaches, Kaveesh The Band's music is in high demand. With numerous performance requests, Maharaj had to carefully select a few events to accommodate the band’s schedule. The band has performed at C3 Centre’s Divali celebration, Divali Ghoshana hosted by Harrypersad and Sons, and the Ramjit and Basso Persad Hindu Temple. It will perform at the National Council of Indian Culture’s Divali Nagar on November 10.

Looking ahead, Maharaj’s plans include a continuous commitment to making music that represents TT.

“I plan to keep producing and recording music for TT. We want to show the world that TT has the potential to be one of the greatest Caribbean forces of the world.”

Maharaj thanked his parents, his fans, Dianne Deonarine and his many sponsors for his success.

For Divali, Maharaj, a devout Hindu, shares: “Be the light in your own way to your society. Darkness is the absence of light and as cliché as it sounds, you really have to light that inner lamp.”