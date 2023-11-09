Grande man charged for attempting to pervert justice

A Sangre Grande man was granted $150,000 bail after being charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

A release from the police service said Tje Baird, aka Ocean, of Boodoo Highway, Sangre Chiquito, Sangre Grande was arrested and cautioned by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 1, on October 29. The release said the officers were investigating the murder of Marvin Joseph, aka Goldie, whose body was found at Lady Chancellor Hill with multiple stab wounds on October 15.

Baird was taken to the Carenage Police Station, where he was charged.

His matter was adjourned to December 4.