Woman’s body found on lonely road near Debe

The police are trying to identify the body of a woman found partially covered in a blanket along a lonely road on the outskirts of San Fernando on Tuesday.

The body had multiple chop wounds.

Reports are the police got an anonymous call around 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

The police went to Hermitage Extension near Debe and saw the body lying on its back.

Southern Division police, including ASP Phillip and Insps Ramlogan and Lewis as well as Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region III, police including Insp John, Sgt Mohammed and PCs Nelson and Noel, visited the scene and gathered evidence.

The deceased was light brown in complexion and had short, black, curly hair.

She was about five feet tall and wore a black top and leggings.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information on her identity or the circumstances of her murder can call the HBI at 652-0495 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).