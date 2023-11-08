Why marriages failing in Trinidad and Tobago

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: So your marriage is in trouble. There are many reasons why marriages fail in TT? As everywhere else, really. My list may help you recognise your problem and save your marriage:

* Lack of commitment

* Too much arguing and conflict

* Infidelity

* Marrying too young

* Unrealistic expectations

* Lack of equality

* Inadequate preparation

* Domestic violence

* Financial problems

* Conflict about domestic work

* Lack of family support

* Religious differences

Divorce is preventable. Both partners must spend time and energy in solving their differences.

It is said one in every three marriages ends in divorce. The figures are there for all to see. Figures never lie.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town