Where are jobs for all those graduates?

Kirsten Paige St Omer, Vinaya Boodram, Clayton Knott, Britanny Mahabir and Nand Sookhan, are the first group of graduates from the faculty of Sport at UWI St Augustine. - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: I looked at that massive graduation ceremony for UWI students and it was explosive to see all those who chose to further their education, looking forward to a brighter future.

Now there are other institutions of learning from which many will also be graduating this year, so the number people seeking employment in TT will be huge.

It is often said a good education is a way out of poverty, and there is merit in this statement. However, with the hundreds of graduates who will be seeking employment soon, are there jobs for them? Will they be sending their resumes all over TT, as some may be already doing, in vain? This is something I have heard that well qualified young people fear. And not everyone wants open a business.

Point to note: increasing the retirement age to 65 will deny thousands of young people employment. And how does one know how many are still seeking employment? Well, let an organisation advertise for workers and you will see people by the hundreds turning up. For example, just look at the hundreds who rushed for jobs at the recent Pass Tech Job Fair at C3 Centre in San Fernando for employment in Guyana.

The solution is for the people in charge to create more opportunities for those leaving institutions of learning to find employment. People are spending thousands of dollars to be educated, only to find out when they graduate that they cannot get a job, even in their homeland. This can be exceedingly depressing.

Massive job creation must be on the table. Our leaders need to put together an aggressive job creation drive. They must take into consideration as many skill sets that are available in our country. So, let us do it together to make TT a better place for all.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail