TT Youth Philharmonic, Euangelion Singers present concert

Kenneth Listhrop with the TT Youth Philarmonic Orchestra at the Fanfare and Tribute to Stalin concert on August 6 at the National Academy for the Perfroming Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain. -

The TT Youth Philharmonic (TTYP) will join with the Euangelion Singers and Band to host the concert That’s What Friends are For on November 18 and 19 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).

The concert will feature a special tribute to Burt Bacharach (1928-2023), with an evening of light smooth jazz & disco, Earth Wind & Fire, Al Jarreau, Anita Baker, Crusaders, Chaka Khan, Donna Summer and jazz standards.

TTYP, established in 1999, is a registered non-profit company under the Companies Act 1995, founded by music educator Kenneth Listhrop.

This is the only youth symphony orchestra in TT, and the largest in the English-speaking Caribbean, with over 150 children and youth from four-29.

Throughout the last two decades TTYP has nurtured and mentored hundreds of the nation’s children to become life-long learners in making music.

TTYP is a giving organisation. Its premier music education provides approximately 130 costly wind, brass, and stringed instruments, loaned free of charge.

TTYP’s mission is to establish an orchestral tradition as the leading youth symphony and orchestra in the Caribbean, and to promote a greater awareness and appreciation of symphonic music through a rich variety of concert genres, including baroque, classical, jazz, pop and Caribbean music all year round. TTYP’s vision is to be the Caribbean’s premier centre, providing a safe learning environment and positive learning experiences to combat juvenile delinquency, while preparing students for tertiary level studies and careers in the performing arts.

Showtime is 6.30 pm on November 18 and 5.30 pm on November 19.

Tickets for the concert are $200 and for children under 12, $150 and are available for purchase daily from Saturday to Thursday at the TTYP Office, 19 Eight Street East Cassleton Avenue, Trincity, between 3-6 pm. Tickets can also be obtained at NAPA’s box office daily from 12-6 pm or can be acquired through orchestra members and parents.

All proceeds will go towards the final payment to acquire land in Tunapuna for the TTYP Music Academy.

For further info visit Facebook or Instagram @Orchestra_tty, e-mail. info@ttyp.org or call 751-6297, 689-TTYP (8897), 476-TTYP (8897).