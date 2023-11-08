Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados hold cordial talks over flying fish

REFLECTION: A flying fish. PHOTO COURTESY Mike Bartick/Ocean Image Bank - MIKE BARTICK

SENIOR government officials responsible for fisheries management in Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago met virtually last Thursday for detailed talks on the Eastern Caribbean flying fish stock, said a statement on Tuesday from the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs.

Also participating at the invitation of both countries was the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM), which promotes the sustainable use of the region’s fisheries and other marine resources.

The Barbados delegation included Bajan ambassador to Caricom David Comissiong (leader), Chief Fisheries Officer Dr Shelly Ann Cox, Barbados National Union of Fisherfolk Organisations (BARNUFO) president Vernel Nicholls, and senior officials from the Barbados Fisheries Division, the Ministry of Blue Economy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The TT team consisted of Sunita Harrikissoon (leader), Tobago House of Assembly (THA) chief secretary Farley Augustine; THA secretary for food security Nathisha Pantin, other THA top officers, and officials from Ministry of Agriculture and Coast Guard.

The talks were held to fulfill the mandate issued to fisheries technocrats of both countries by TT's Prime Minister and Bajan prime minister Mia Amor Mottley after media reports of concerns expressed by some Tobagonian fisherfolk regarding possible overfishing of the shared flying fish stock.

The talks were cordial and productive, with the two sides exchanging views on a number of significant issues, including the operationalisation of a collaborative research regime that would see the conduct of a sub-regional fish stock assessment with a focus on flying fish and associated species.

TT and Barbados indicated their desire to enter negotiations towards the conclusion of a new fishing agreement in the future.

Both sides saluted the fraternal and extremely positive relationship that exists between the fisherfolk of both countries and agreed that all stakeholders would continue to be fully consulted moving forward.

"Barbados and TT have a long-standing, fruitful relationship underpinned by friendship and mutual respect.

"The fisherfolk communities of both countries can be assured that their respective governments remain committed to a process of open communication and will take on board the guidance and input of the competent regional fisheries mechanisms to ensure the sustainable use of this important shared resource."