Trinity beat Tranquil, advance in Intercol

TRINITY College advanced in the Coca Cola Intercol competition with a win on penalties over Tranquillity Secondary School in the preliminary round at the former's school ground in Moka, Maraval on Tuesday.

The match was scheduled to be played on Monday, but because of a waterlogged field it was postponed.

The teams played to a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation time with Antonio Cole scoring in the 39th minute for Trinity, before Naeem Whiskey equalised around the 70th minute mark for Tranquil. Trinity qualified for the North zone quarter-finals with a 5-4 win on penalties.

On Thursday, zonal quarter-final matches will be played in the Central, East, South and Tobago zones. On Friday, the Tobago and South zones will feature again, along with the North zone.