THA continues World Food Day celebration

Mason Hall farmer Anderson Duncan, right, sells his produce at World Food Day, Parade Ground, Bacolet, Wednesday. Photo by David Reid

A diverse range of seedlings, cacti and ornamentals were on display at the Shaw Park Food Hub over the last two days.

The display was part of the THA Division of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development Horticulture Day under the annual World Food Day celebrations. The event was originally scheduled for Tuesday but had to be extended as bad weather hampered a proper display.

The grand exhibition was initially hosted on October 16 and 17 under the theme -Water is life, water is food, leave no one behind – however, this aspect was singled out and separated as explained by chairman of the World Food Day committee Keishell Percy.

“Normally, we have the two-day activities and it's two big events encompassing everything – livestock, market, fresh produce, value-added stuff and of course horticulture. This year we chose to separate some of the events.”

This particular initiative aims to stimulate interest and growth in other areas of agricultural production besides the traditional areas of livestock, farming, fishing and forestry as endorsed by the division’s secretary, Nathisha Charles-Pantin.

“I think it is an excellent initiative and going forward, we will continue to highlight different aspects of agriculture. It’s not only about produce, but it includes plants as well.”

She noted that there is value in the separation of the event.

“You have even more people coming out to display what they have.

“I consider it an extremely successful event – at the end of the day when you see all the stalls empty, then that completes the mission.”

One exhibitor Shannon Seedling Nursery had some succulents on display.

“We have a wide variety of cacti, and seedlings – sorrel, tomatoes, lettuce, pachoi. We also have different varieties of ornamental flowers, some are very rare which was real hard to get.”