Senators give Divali greetings

Senator Avinash Singh

PAULA LINDO

Representatives of the Senate benches gave Divali greetings to the nation following a sitting of the Senate on Tuesday. The Divali celebration falls on November 12.

Government Senator Avinash Singh said the 2023 Divali holiday is the 58th since the holiday was the first granted national status in 1966. He brought greetings to the Hindu community, one of the world’s most ancient and long-standing religions.

“Divali celebrates the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. The most universally recognised heart-warming element of Divali festivities is the lighting of deyas. Tradition has it that the deyas symbolize the triumphant homecoming of Lord Rama after his victory over the evil King Rawan of Lanka. Other elements of the observance include fasting, prayer, puja, and the cleaning of houses and the giving of charity.

“This auspicious occasion unites people of all origin and faiths, and transcends religious and ethnic barriers. The promotion of light, knowledge and charity to counteract darkness, ignorance and evil is a theme of great relevance to our national community, and indeed to the world at large. For the greater good, the knowledge and values exemplified are those to which we should all aspire.”

Singh said everyone in TT should represent the spirit of Divali so TT could overcome the ills that beset it, and reclaim the values of discipline, tolerance, and production.

Temporary Opposition Senator Dr Tim Gopeesingh said as TT celebrates Divali, it should never forget the role played by the Hindu community in building the nation into the place of progress and democracy it is today.

“Divali transcends Hinduism since it embodies not only religious and spiritual values but also espouses social, philosophical, ethical and moral principles that are universal. Divali’s long and enduring legacy as a national unifying bond is well established.”

Gopeesingh said Hindus and non-Hindus, commercial enterprises, government and governmental agencies, have all contributed to the recognition and role of Divali in national life through hosting of cultural and religious events.

“At the spiritual centre, Divali is a poignant reminder that above everything we are spiritual beings and we have the ability to realise our spiritual potential. We therefore have to strive tirelessly to evolve spiritually by eliminating even the minutest trace of any negative qualities and ensuring we can demonstrate the noblest qualities, values and behaviours in our lives.”

Independent Senator Dr Sharda Patasar said in the Hindu tradition, the goddess Lakshmi represents the qualities of action, will, and the desire to do.

“On this occasion the focus on Lakshmi as health and wealth is viewed in a holistic point of view. She has eight forms of wealth - willpower, courage, perseverance material wealth, spiritual wealth, agriculture, animals, children, knowledge and victory. On this occasion we nurture this wealth in all its forms. So as we move into this period, may we look at health and wealth as spiritual and mental.”

Senate President Nigel de Freitas also brought Divali greetings.

“Divali is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindus worldwide. Symbolised by countless lit deyas, the collective light that pierces the night’s darkness signifies hope, joy, and the triumph of good over evil. Divali is not only a triumph to the testament to the power of enlightenment, but also reflects unity and integration, since all citizens of TT are avid participants in Divali celebrations.

“Divali is observed in accordance with the Hindu lunar calendar. Devotees undergo a period of fasting and preparation, followed by feasting and festivity with family and friends. Being a true exemplar of a cosmopolitan people, let us join with the Hindu community in celebrating this joyful event. Shubh Divali to all.”