Rikki Jai: Be prepared to fail

Samraj "Rikki Jai" Jaimungal with his son Vaashish Jaimungal after receiving the Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree during the UTT presentation of graduates at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain, on Tuesday. - Ayanna Kinsale

"Be prepared to fail."

That's the advice from local artiste Samraj Jaimungal, better known as Rikki Jai, after receiving an honorary doctorate in fine arts from the University of TT (UTT) on Tuesday at NAPA.

In an interview with Newsday after the ceremony, Samraj said he was honoured to be given the degree, though it was not something he expected.

Although becoming most popular for his work in the chutney sphere, Jaimungal believed it was his diversity and reach across other local genres that gained him the accolade.

"It's not just chutney music. If you've followed my career from 1986 to now, I've been a combination of calypso, soca, chutney, chutney soca, parang and so much more that...the landscape of Trinidad music has to offer."

Looking back on his career, he admitted there were times when he thought about throwing in the towel, but said there was an important lesson to be learnt in the struggle that could be useful to the younger generation.

"This is about walking with faith and not by sight, because everything I've done in my career is all faith. I didn't know where I was going, I couldn't see where I was going.

"All I know is I love this music, I love this culture and I put all my heart and soul and faith into what I was doing.

"To the younger ones out there, I will just say: originality will help you a little bit into getting into that upper atmosphere... Try some original stuff. Be adventurous. Be prepared to fail, because if you don't fail, you don't know how to succeed. Don't take the easy road all the time. Try the path that is untrodden."

Apart from also being awarded a Hummingbird Medal (gold) in 2012, Jaimungal is a nine-time Chutney Soca Monarch winner, among other accolades.

Also receiving honorary doctorates yesterday were Prof Kenneth Julien (science), Capt Rawle Baddaloo (science) and Ravindra Nath Maharaj "Raviji" (humane letters).

Also speaking with Newsday, Maharaj said he hoped the award was not a "sign-off" for him ,as he was almost 80.

"I have to warn myself, this is not a full stop."

In her message to the students in the programme, President and UTT Chancellor Christine Kangaloo said, as graduates of the country's national university, "You have been well resourced and equipped to achieve your fullest potential.

"As you set out on your new journey, be sure to take pride in your accomplishments, but be ever mindful of the integrity with which you must operate, the sincerity with which you interact with others and the attitude with which you approach your work.

"Whether you intend to enter the world of work, embark on further study or chart your own course, take the time to expand your stores of compassion, tolerance, generosity and public-spiritedness. Master these as you seek to make your mark on this country and the world and create a better tomorrow."