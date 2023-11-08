PM must take responsibility for failure to curb murders

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: According to the daily newspapers, 523 people have been murdered in TT at the time of writing. The count for 2022 was over 600. I shudder to think what the count would be at the end of the year.

The Prime Minister must take full responsibility for the catastrophic failure of his government in not dealing competently with this most pressing matter, which the country continues to face on an almost daily basis under his watch. The buck stops with him.

We are continually descending into the mire of a failed state where executions and murders are the order of the day. The Government is hopelessly inept to deal with it and it’s the ordinary innocent citizens and children who pay the price by being injured or killed by stray bullets.

There is a fundamental deficiency is the way law enforcement, the courts and National Security branch of the Government function. The end result is the non-stop gruesome killings we have seen throughout the past decades with no ease-up whatsoever. Instead it gets worse with most offenders not being caught, which just fuels more murders as the perpetrators have no fear of being brought to justice.

Why does it take decades to bring cases before the courts? This is beyond madness and is downright incompetence of the highest level and should not be tolerated. But it is the way business is done here. Certainly this fuels the criminal element to act boldly. Where are the night courts to deal with the thousands of cases piling up?

Mr PM, you have dropped the ball big time and your record as leader is definitely left wanting. Citizens have been left deeply despondent with a sense of hopelessness in the way the country is being managed.

RACQUEL PUTT

St James