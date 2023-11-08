Past and future are very present

THE EDITOR: The earliest known curriculum document was a two-word inscription on the Temple of Apollo at Delphi in Greece. It read simply, "Know thyself," and to examine one's life in a systematic and fundamentally honest way, so as to become wise. This is the most profound outcome of a successful education. You will not find the answer to that on ChatGPT.

"AI is taking away educators' role in helping young people know themselves and the power they have to change the world" – ACARA CEO David de Carvalho in The Australian, May 20.

People who know me know that I like to read everything that I come across. You will see me reading graffiti on bus stop shelters, or in school bathrooms, or any one I go into. Sorry, it has to be clean and sanitised. I might take a photo of it. School toilet doors are most interesting. I learnt a lot about the students I taught when I took a walk and found myself in these environments.

I have a young man from Las Lomas who was a member of my youth programme for all his years at junior sec and senior comp. He has a BFA and is a Master in International Education. He is a whizz with the computer and is also a graphic artist. He taught art at several schools and then decided to widen his horizons.

I kept telling my charges, "There is a whole wide world out there, so be curious. Your world is not just your yard, or the recreation ground down the road."

I think that many parents are doing their children a disservice (because of fear) when they confine them to the four walls at home, afraid of the toxic and dangerous environment outside the home.

The young man from Las Lomas and all my charges at the youth centre travelled a lot. Getting sponsorship for those children who never saw the airport was a challenge but I did it.

He and his wife are now in China teaching and he was promoted to staff supervisor. He is my "go to" for all information for which I need explanations. He is so patient with me.

Anyway, ChatGPT caused me some anxiety, and I had to get him to explain what it was. I did see Dr Winsford James's article, a long time after. Thank you, sir. Actually, I pulled this article from the newspaper to which I sent it, many weeks ago. I am still reading my student's explanation. Whew! He gave me the go-ahead to get it published.

He did give me his feedback by saying that he does not agree with either de Carvalho or The Australian. I told him that I am anxious to hear his thoughts, and sent him all the e-mails of editors. I will have to keep nudging him to do the response to this.

