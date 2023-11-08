New Grant woman pleads not guilty to 20 fraud charges

A 32-year-old woman faced a Rio Claro magistrate on Tuesday charged with 20 fraud-related offences and pleaded not guilty to all.

Diane Morales, of Sancho Road in New Grant, faced magistrate Ava Vandenburg-Bailey, who allowed the accused to continue on the $80,000 bail that justice of the peace Carl Dattoo had granted.

Sgt Arjoon prosecuted, and the magistrate adjourned the case to December 5.

PC Gadar, of the Fraud Squad (East Office) charged Morales with 11 counts of fraudulent conversion of $800 and nine counts of obtaining $800 by false pretences.

The police contend that between August 30, 2020, and October 30, 2022, a woman allegedly paid sums totalling $8,800 to an insurance agent.

The money was to be applied to a monthly premium payment towards her insurance policies.

The woman reported that between October 31, 2022, and June 30, 2023, she paid $6,400 to the agent for the same purpose.

The woman later discovered that the money was never paid on her behalf, causing the policies to lapse. She also found that the agent was no longer employed with the insurance company and was not authorised to collect money on its behalf.

Attempts to secure a refund of the money from the former agent proved futile.

The police investigated the matter and, on October 30, arrested Morales.

The JP later granted her the $80,000 bail to cover the charges.