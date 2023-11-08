Mexicans, Venezuelans in Trindiad and Tobago mark Day of the Dead

The Deputy Chief of Mission of the embassy of Mexico Víctor Valtierra, left, his wife Ana Carolina Ávalos and Venezuelan ambassador Álvaro Sánchez Cordero. - Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

Mexican head of mission Víctor Valtierra and his wife Ana Carolina Ávalos hosted a presentation that included music, poetry and traditional dishes from their country to mark the Day of the Dead on November 1.

They were supported by the Venezuelan Institute for Cultural and Cooperation Andrés Bello (IVCC in Spanish) of the Venezuelan Embassy.

Valtierra explained to students the relevance of the Day of the Dead to Mexican traditions and culture.

He said it is a tradition celebrated especially among indigenous cultures, since long before the arrival of the Spanish, to remember loved ones who have passed away.

Co-ordinator of the IVCC Mónica Rey said these types of celebrations have been expanding throughout Venezuela and Latin America.

She said: “Since long ago we have paid tribute to loved ones who have transitioned to another plane. It is for this reason that in different cultures deceased relatives are usually remembered with joy, loved memories, food, drinks and traditional dances.”

The celebrants commemorated the Akaatompo, a family and communal festival celebrated by the Kariña indigenous communities in eastern Venezuela.

Rey said the Akaatompo commemorate the visits the dead are said to make to their family and friends between November 1 and 3, when they say goodbye and return to the underworld.

At the end of the presentations, the students asked the speakers questions about the historical origin of the Day of the Dead and its cultural links with similar celebrations in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as its differences from Halloween.

Finally, participants enjoyed traditional dishes, including cookies decorated with images of the Mexican Catrina, as well as Day of the Dead bread.

This is the second time the two embassies have joined forces to strengthen Spanish as a foreign language in TT through the IVCC, in addition to presenting cultural and gastronomic aspects of both countries as part of the learning process.