Man swept away, killed by Arima floodwaters

Members of Sham's Commanders cross the Mausica River on Tuesday in search of a man that washed down the drain and into the river on Monday. The man's still unidentified body was found later Tuesday. - Angelo Marcelle

The body of a man who died after being swept away by floodwaters in Arima was found on Tuesday.

The body was found at a bend in the Mausica River in Printeryville, O'Meara, behind the Devon Snacks warehouse, almost three kilometres away from where it is believed he fell into a drain.

The man, later identified as Dexter Greaves, 52, of Jokhan Trace Extension, Carapo, was found tangled in the branches of a fallen tree in the river.

CCTV footage of the Greaves being swept away by raging floodwater in a drain along Carracciolo Ave, Lawrence Park on Monday went viral.

In the footage, Greaves, at the time unidentified, is seen attempting to grab onto a railing at the side of the drain as the muddy waters dragged him along.

Two men are seen stopping their vehicle and attempting to rescue him, but he is forced below the water and under a nearby walkway before they can get to him.

The Hunters Search and Rescue Team, along with police and local Government officials, mounted a search for Greaves at 11 am on Tuesday.

His body was discovered almost two hours later at around 1 pm.

Arima Central Councillor Sheldon Garcia told Newsday the search began on Tuesday near where Greaves was suspected to have fallen into the drain.

“When I saw the video circulating, I came into action with my team. We combed the area from where he fell in and we reached as far as we could, which is by the Chinese grocery on O’Meara Road.

"Member of Parliament for D’Abadie/O'Meara Ms Lisa Morris Julian called search and rescue, ODPM, the disaster management committee and put things in place. Hunters Search and Rescue contacted me this morning and we continued the search until we located the body.”

At the time, Garcia said the man was suspected to be homeless as no missing persons report had been filed and urged anyone who might have information about the man’s identity to share it with authorities.

“The main factor here is to identify the body and then we will go further from there. We're working closely with officials. So far nobody has filed a missing-person report, so we just have to wait and see and if we can get closure for this man’s family.”

Garcia also dismissed speculation circulating on social media as to the man’s identity.

“The deceased is not the person who people are speculating it to be, because I saw that person up to last night. This person who died is unknown to us.”

Hunters Search and Rescue spokesman Johnny Maharaj said the search was a difficult one, with the team encountering caimans and other dangers, as the water carried the body a significant distance along the river.

“We started our search where the drain flowed into the river and we made our way approximately two miles down to this point where the body was found. The water was deep in some places and there were also holes, under the bush along both riverbanks, in which we had to search for the body.”

He described the event as tragic and encouraged people to stay away from floodwaters.

“Do not venture near floodwaters because you don't know the potential of that water and the flow of the water that could push you away.”

Another member of the team, Rocky Singh went one step further adding, “Stay inside when the weather is bad.”