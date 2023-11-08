Imbert: State agencies get $$ to pay utlity bills

Finance Minister Colm Imbert. FILE PHOTO -

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert said Government continues to provide "appropriations and allocations to state entities, ministries and departments to clear their arrears to utility companies."

Imbert gave that response in the Senate on Tuesday after Opposition senator Jearlean John wanted all state agencies to pay any arrears they owed to the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) "to provide a lifeline to T&TEC to postpone any rate increases for the upcoming fiscal year."

Before making the response to John, Imbert indicated that there were no arrears owed by T&TEC to Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU).

He also found it ridiculous for John to be asking questions about the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) which had no bearing on the original questions filed by the Opposition which dealt with T&TEC.

The RIC announced the proposed rates at a news conference on October 19.

Depending on usage, the new rates for 2023/24 will increase between 15 and 64 per cent for residential customers.

While the complete list of changes will become mandatory to T&TEC from November 1, RIC officials on October 18 said T&TEC would have the autonomy to manage the transition process in billing cycles in the way it believed was most apt.

They also said while the RIC announced the new rates, T&TEC could set the price wherever it chose, once it is lower than the rates given. The rates given by the RIC are a price ceiling. The RIC has increased rates between 37 and 51 per cent for small businesses (B1) and ten and 12 per cent for larger businesses (B2), paying commercial rates.

Addressing the proposed increase in electricity rates at a post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's on October 26, the Prime Minister said, "There is still going to be a significant subsidy on electricity in this country.”

While some people can shout loudly and refuse to pay the new rates, Dr Rowley said that was an option for them.

"But of course, at the end of the day, the commission would have done its work and made recommendations to the Government."

Cabinet, Rowley continued, would look at the RIC's recommendations and determine which recommendations were acceptable and the level to which they would be implemented.

In response to other questions from John, Imbert said information about the natural gas prices used for the sales of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Atlantic LNG trains two, three and four are confidential because they are part of contractual arrangements between the company's shareholders.

Also at the October 26 briefing, Rowley said the successful restructuring of Atlantic LNG (ALNG) and re-negotiation of natural gas supply arrangements with upstream producers has greatly benefited TT.

Thanks to the vision of the Government, Rowley continued, TT now has a ten per cent share holding in trains two and three, through NGC. The Government's current shareholding arrangements for trains one and four remain in place.

Government previously never had any shares in trains two and three.