Holy Name, Hillview, Bishop's cop swim titles

Holy Name Convent swimmers at the 20th Annual Secondary Schools Swim meet at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva on Sunday. -

HOLY Name Convent, Hillview College and Bishop's High School all ended the 20th Annual Secondary Schools Swim meet with titles at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva on Sunday.

Holy Name won both the girls category and overall crown after finishing with 322 points.

Asia-Marie Pouchet and Tiana Poulido were among the stars for Holy Name as both swimmers earned 32 points for their school. Pouchet was the best swimmer in the 12 and Under girls age group and Poulido showed her quality in the 13-14 category to finish with the most points.

St Augustine Girls High School and St Joseph's Convent, Port of Spain could not be separated as they tied for second place in the girls category with 157 points.

In the boys category, Hillview easily captured the crown with 270.5 points. Kyle Leera (24 points), Kaiser Sui Reid (23 points) and Javed Ghany (23 points) were among the standout swimmers for Hillview.

Queen's Royal College were second with 189.5 points and St Mary's College were third with 182 points.

In the co-ed division, Bishop's High School of Tobago made their trip to Trinidad count finishing on top of the podium with 156 points.

Antonio Jordan (34 points) and Amaya Henry (28 points) made a splash in the pool for Bishop's.

Vessigny Secondary School were a close second with 142 points and Arima North Secondary came third with 55 points.