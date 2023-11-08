Freeport woman traumatised as second son goes missing

-

A woman from Freeport is concerned about the safety of herself and her family as a second son has gone missing.

Rima Hosein told Newsday that the disappearance of her sons Mikiel Hosein, 19, and Matthew Hosein, 17, has left her deeply traumatised.

The mother added that she has been having trouble sleeping and eating.

“I do not know what is going on. Of my three children, two are missing, and I am frightened. This is scary, and I have a young daughter,” Hosein said.

Matthew, who lives with her, went missing on August 25.

He left home saying he was going to meet some friends at Aripita Avenue in Port of Spain. But CCTV footage shows him getting out of a car and walking and talking on a cell phone at Arena, Freeport.

On Monday, she reported her firstborn, Mikiel, missing after not hearing from him for the past week. He lives with his father in Carapichaima.

She said a relative last saw him in Chaguanas on October 31. The police, however, said Mikiel was last seen on Monday.

“The way things are happening in the country, I reported him missing. My child calls me every day, although he does not have a phone. He would borrow a phone to contact me if he had to,” Hosein said.

“My two sons are missing, and some people keep making negative comments. I don’t want to take that on, but I want answers.”

She last spoke to Mikiel on October 30.

Apart from the police, the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Vallence Rambharat has been searching for the first missing sibling. Mikiel was also searching for Matthew, who turns 18 in March.

In September, Mikiel was beaten and stabbed during an incident near a bar at Chase Village in Chaguanas. No one had been held in connection with that incident.

“I was just lying down and heard children call out to me. I jumped up, and my heart started racing. I calmed down and told myself it was my imagination because I was alone in the house,” Hosein said.

“I feel as if people are targeting me and taking away my children. I am thinking all sorts of things.”

Hosein said she could not say if the two disappearances were connected.

“Sometimes I cannot believe that what happened is real. I am trying not to break down, and Jesus is who keeps me going,” Hosein said.

Freeport police are investigating.

People with information on their whereabouts can call the Freeport police station at 673-2107 or 999, 555, 911, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or contact any police station.