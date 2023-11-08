Forward Ever Foundation hosts Music Intensive using AI tools

Participants of the two day Music Intensive focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) using modern techniques. -

In keeping with its mandate to educate and empower young persons in the creative arts industry, NGO Forward Ever Foundation hosted a two-day Music Intensive focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI) using modern techniques.

A media release said, the recently held two-day Music Intensive focused on three main applications – Midjourney Text to Graphic Generator AI, ChatGPT, and Logic Pro DAW.

ChatGPT served as a collaborator in the song idea and lyric writing process, and was also utilised for brainstorming music, video concepts, and scripting. Midjourney was used to craft promotional artwork in the form of album covers for the created songs while Logic Pro was employed to compose the song’s instrumental and record vocals. Logic Pro showcased the integration of AI in music production, demonstrating the use of apps like Lemonaide Music AI and iZotope Nectar.

Christopher Din Chong, chairman of Forward Ever Foundation said the workshop utilised the Pika Labs Text to Video AI Generator to transform graphics created in Midjourney into videos. Suno AI’s Text to Music and Lyric Generator was also employed in the creative process.

He said, “The Music Intensive, harmonised the creativity of six talented participants, as they wrote, produced, and marketed their own unique sounds. Some participants were initially concerned that AI might make them obsolete. However, in witnessing the undeniable soul and human touch they brought to the music; they now view AI as a tool to be used as needed within their creative process.”

Presenter and facilitator Peter Sandy said the intensive aimed to empower independent artists by introducing them to cutting edge AI tools, “Following the conclusion of the intensive programme, I was deeply impressed by the immense talent displayed by the participating youths. It reinforced my belief in the wealth of artistic potential within our country. As AI technology continues to advance rapidly, it will become increasingly easier for artists to produce and market their music. We should eagerly anticipate more workshops like this in the future, which will further empower artists in their creative endeavours.”

He added, “To young people entering the music field, my advice is not to be intimidated by new AI technologies. Instead, embrace them and leverage the advantages they offer to enhance your artistry.

“My inspiration comes from my two-year journey studying Tibetan Buddhism in India and Nepal. This experience has greatly influenced my intentions and motivations.”

Samantha Vialva, one of the participants of the two-day intensive said, “Usually I write new material when inspired. This workshop expanded my creativity by showing me how to write a song step by step. It also opened my mind to understand how Chat GPT could be a tool to help our creativity. I was absolutely against using AI technology to write songs, but at the end of the workshop I recognised the way it could be a tool.”

Another participant, Devi Ramnath said she was happy to be part of the intensive as she had just begun exploring her voice talent, “This experience really guided me in this process. The process of creating a song from scratch to almost finished was profound for me. I feel that even if we didn’t have the time to cover everything in-depth, I did learn a lot about what to expect and the areas that I should focus on.”

Nandelle Cameron said after partaking in the intensive she has become more self-sufficient, “I’ve learned that with the use of AI technology, that I don’t have to outsource too many jobs to achieve the desired, professional results I am looking for, in some current and upcoming projects. My advice to young people entering the field of music is to trust your vision and enjoy the journey and process.”