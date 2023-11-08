Ex-athletics administrator Willis Alexander’s funeral on today

FORMER Trinidad and Tobago athlete Willis Alexander died on October 31.

A media release by the National Association of Athletics Administration said, “Willis was one of the outstanding 400m athletes that represented Burnley Athletics Club in the 1970s. He later attended Jackson State University on scholarship.”

When he came back to TT he became a teacher and also formed an athletic club. “Following his return home he taught at Success Laventille Secondary School and later at Arima Central Secondary School. In order to share his many talents with the youth in his community, he and Keith Swanston partnered in the establishment of ACDC Athletics Club, which competed at various meets hosted by NAATT.”

Alexanders’ funeral will be held on Wednesday at 2 pm at Allen’s Funeral Home, Arima.