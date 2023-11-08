Cunupia Secondary School raises $36,000 at restaurant day competition

Form five student Leanne Sayneeram serves Cunupia Secondary School former principal Dennis Lalla a meal from the Masala Hut at the school's restaurant competition. - Joey Bartlett

JOEY BARTLETT

Cunupia Secondary School raised an impressive $36,000 in just two hours at their second annual restaurant competition day held on October 30.

The school’s choir welcomed parents, students and specially invited guests with melodic sounds upon their arrival, while participating students added to the celebratory mood by dressing in themes that reflected the restaurants they worked in. Principal Nadienne Baptiste-Emmon introduced Restaurant Day to the school, a concept she brought after transferring from Bon Air High School with the aim of subsidising costs for graduating students.

Under the guidance of teachers, students focus on developing leadership skills, teamwork, conflict resolution, budgeting, marketing and pricing strategies.

Baptiste-Emmon said, “People may say our students are not academically inclined, but this gives them an opportunity to shine. Everyone must have a point in life where they have a feel-good moment.” She said the initiative positively impacted students’ behaviour, leading to a decrease in school violence.

Baptiste-Emmon said the fund-raising initiative was integral to preparing students for the world of work. She said the funds generated are divided between the fourth and fifth form classes, covering expenses related to graduation ceremonies, ball clothing, and shoes. She said the business community in Cunupia also assists by donating clothing to some students who are still unable to afford. She said a large number of students come from low-income households. Despite the extensive work related to restaurant day, regular classes continue without disruptions and the winning restaurant is rewarded with an all-expenses-paid graduation.

Former principal, Dennis Lalla, was on hand and participated in the activities, he expressed his enthusiasm for the programme’s success and its significant impact on students. He said, “It’s more than just a restaurant day, it’s an opportunity for students to develop crucial life skills and foster a sense of community; it also provides valuable leadership qualities.”

The school’s acting vice principal, Kamla Umrau, said the fundraiser encourages students to showcase their creative side and shows their willingness to participate in various activities. She said it also reflects the commitment of staff and the positive impact they have on the students’ personal development. Umrau thanked the MP for Chaguanas East, Vandana Mohit and councillor for Cunupia, Richard Sukdeo, for their contributions to the event’s success.

This year’s event featured ten restaurants with diverse themes, including Chinese, Italian, Indian, Christmas, sports bar, bakery, soup, creole, grilled foods and a juice bar. Grillerz Restaurant was victorious amongst their peers and would be enjoying their graduation, all expenses paid.

Students participating in the event also shared their motivations and experiences. The manager of Cafe de Creole, Chekeve Eve, in an interview with Newsday said, “I wanted to be part of this at first because it looked like so much fun, but I learned so much about teamwork and working with others.” She said her favourite dish to make was banana bread. After leaving and completing her studies at the school, she would like to become a nurse and a hairdresser. “You know, I really learned how to run a business after preparing for today, so yeah, I want to create a business of my own.”

Isaiah Harris, the sole operator of the soup shop, acknowledged that his day might not have been as eventful as the other restaurants but said he was happy to be a part of the initiative. “I know the money is for graduation for form fives, but if it has enough left over, hopefully it could also fix some of the windows, get some new furniture, and hopefully fix the AC.”

He said he plans to attend a university abroad to study biology, so he can either become a marine biologist or zoologist. He said the overall activities leading up to the day fostered team bonding and gave them a feel of the working environment outside school.

Shaquille Brown, the manager of Taste Christmas, shared how his love for Christmas motivated his participation in the fundraiser. He said the event taught him how to interact even better with not just his peers but people in general.

The Chatak Shooting Stars Tassa Group from Cunupia performed during the lunch hour, delighting students and staff.

Even Santa Claus made an appearance, though without bearing any gifts.