Browne: Caricom to meet on Gaza/Israel conflict today

Dr Amery Browne -

Head of Government Business in the Senate and Caricom and Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said he would be advocating strongly on the Palestine/Israel conflict during a meeting of the Caricom Council for Foreign and Community Relations scheduled for Wednesday.

Browne was responding to a matter on the adjournment of the Senate on Tuesday raised by Independent Senator Anthony Vieira regarding assistance for nationals in the Middle East who are at risk by the escalating conflict between Gaza and Israel.

During his contribution, Vieira said he was horrified by the horrific pain and suffering being endured on both sides of the conflict.

“Most of us would like to see the UN or a group of nations interceding as peacemaker on humanitarian and moral grounds, with a view to offering a viable path to peace.”

He believed Israel had a right to exist as a state and countries had a right to defend themselves. However, he said there was such a thing as excessive self-defence, and with the measures being carried out by Israel, including indiscriminate killing and displacement of Palestinians, Israel risked pivoting from the role of victim to that of oppressor.

Vieira called for the UN to step in and take stewardship of Gaza. He said the conflict did not only threaten security and stability in and around Gaza but, if left unchecked, could escalate into a greater war.

“I am concerned about our citizens who would be affected by this escalation. I call on the government to work with Caricom and other responsible members of the international community in pressing for an immediate ceasefire, for the provision of life-saving aid for those in need. We must lend support to the UN for the promotion of the two-state solution, for Israel’s legitimacy and Palestine’s existence.”

Browne said the TT government condemned the killing of 1,000 civilians in Israel on October 7 and called for the immediate release of hostages.

“The government of TT totally condemns the ongoing widespread killing of civilians by the Israeli military, including over 4,000 children according to reports. We note that over 79 staff of the UN have been killed in Gaza, along with over 10,000 Palestinians. So far there’s no signal of abatement in the violence nor a clear way forward to ending the conflict even following meetings of the UN Security Council.

“The Caricom Council for Foreign and Community Relations will be meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) for virtual discussion and furtherance of Caricom’s position on this matter and I will be robustly participating in those discussions. I agree with Senator Vieira that diplomacy must prevail and there must be a strong role for the UN in finding a solution.”

Browne said early in the conflict the ministry was contacted by seven TT nationals in Israel, either directly or through their families, including a 16-year-old girl who was studying in Israel, requesting government assistance to escape the area.

He said those citizens were able to leave, either on their own or with government assistance. He said two families, consisting of five people, had opted to remain in Israel.

In neighbouring countries, a national working with the UN Commission for Human Rights and another with family in Qatar had remained where they were but were in contact with the ministry for assistance in leaving if needed.