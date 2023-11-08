Big upgrade at Divali Nagar

- Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Excellent organisation and traffic co-ordination at the Divali Nagar this year. Kudos to everyone associated including the TTPS, fire service, NCIC and Chaguanas Borough Corporation.

I was able to park and enter the Nagar within 20 minutes of exiting the highway. Normally the annual jam makes me want to turn back.

The food court renovation has worked wonders. The food even tasted better, too. Punctuality and diversity of the entertainment was pitch perfect. For a Sunday evening, the flow indoors and outdoors across all booths was well designed; not once did I feel like I was in a market.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert may be somewhat right about the economy. This year’s booths had an improvement in giveaways. Insightful initiative to worship Dharti Maa this year; no fireworks will set a positive trend. Washroom facilities, availability of garbage disposals and a noticeable security presence added to the impressive organisation.

After putting away pholourie and pepper roti, I took a stroll to check out the walkover, and I achieved my daily goal of 6,000 steps. The night heat wasn’t much of an issue, at least for me. Perhaps outdoor fans in high-traffic areas in the future, and obviously more giveaways will be a plus.

Well done to everyone

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas