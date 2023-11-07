Why not probe WASA as well?

THE EDITOR: Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has ordered an independent inquiry into the massive data breach at TSTT.

But he only did this after TSTT's management made him look foolish.

Why did he not order an independent inquiry into the horrific death of WASA employee Kern Etienne?

Etienne was buried alive in a trench and WASA has shown that it cannot be trusted to do an in-house investigation of its own.

Mr Gonzales, Etienne's family and the public deserve to know what happened.

Isn't a human life worth more than you looking foolish, Mr Minister?

Is TSTT still obfuscating what happened?

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope